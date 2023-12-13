Cantonment Man Caught During Traffic Stop Gets Five Years In Prison For Fentanyl Trafficking

December 13, 2023

A Cantonment man was sentenced this week to state prison on drug charges that resulted from a seat belt violation traffic stop.

Samuel Lee Purifoy, Jr., was sentenced to five years in state prison, with credit for 52 days served, for possession of fentanyl.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Purifoy’s vehicle in the area of North S and Delano Street. Purifoy smelled strongly of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

A search of his vehicle uncovered marijuana and  86.3 grams of drugs in the vehicle, and $1,710 in cash was in his pocket, the report states.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 