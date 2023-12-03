Area Receives Much Needed Rain, Over 3-4 Inches In Some Locations
December 3, 2023
The area received some extremely beneficial rain on Saturday, including over three inches in Molino and four inches in Beulah.
Here are totals from calibrated rain gauges across Escambia County:
- Beulah — 4.06 inches
- Molino – 3.07 inches
- Walnut Hill — 2.13 inches
- Tate High — 2.37
- Pine Forest High School — 2.51 inches
- UWF –3.73 nches
- West Florida High — 2.33 inches
- Century 1.74 inches
- Perdido Key == 1.79
- Bratt– 1.64 inches
- Pensacola Beach — 1.49 inches
