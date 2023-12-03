Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy Holds First Graduation

This week marked a historic first for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as 19 recruits took the oath of office and became Sheriff’s deputies during the graduation ceremony for the very first Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. The ceremony was marked by a badge pinning from a family member/friend, followed by the oath of office.

In February of 2023, the ECSO became one of only six law enforcement agencies in the state to gain commission approval to operate their own law enforcement academy. In June of 2023, the first class officially began. These 19 deputies engaged in state-of-the-art coursework, physical training, firearms training, and other aspects of professional law enforcement. The academy immerses recruits in our culture, standards, and policies from day one. These 19 deputies will continue their training when assigned to field training over the next few weeks. The next academy class is set to begin in January of 2024.

The new recruits are: