Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy Holds First Graduation

December 6, 2023

This week marked a historic first for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as 19 recruits took the oath of office and became Sheriff’s deputies during the graduation ceremony for the very first Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. The ceremony was marked by a badge pinning from a family member/friend, followed by the oath of office.

In February of 2023, the ECSO became one of only six law enforcement agencies in the state to gain commission approval to operate their own law enforcement academy. In June of 2023, the first class officially began. These 19 deputies engaged in state-of-the-art coursework, physical training, firearms training, and other aspects of professional law enforcement. The academy immerses recruits in our culture, standards, and policies from day one. These 19 deputies will continue their training when assigned to field training over the next few weeks. The next academy class is set to begin in January of 2024.

The new recruits are:

  • Deputy Peter Baird
  • Deputy Brady Barnes
  • Deputy Adam Burns
  • Deputy Jonathon Burton
  • Deputy Hudson Callaway
  • Deputy Don Campbell
  • Deputy Tyler Daigle
  • Deputy Anthony Davis
  • Deputy Nayanna Fichtner
  • Deputy Mario Garcia-Saldivar
  • Deputy Jordan Hammock
  • Deputy Aidan Hemmert
  • Deputy James Karels
  • Deputy Garrett McClelland
  • Deputy John Nemergut
  • Deputy Hunter NeSmith
  • Deputy April Reynolds
  • Deputy Robert Rhodes
  • Deputy Shanna Secchiari

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 