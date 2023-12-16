16th Felony Conviction Gets Escambia Man 15 Years In Prison

A 44-year-old Escambia County man with 15 previous felony convictions has been sentenced to 15 years in prison as a habitual felony offender.

Bunny Hodart Brown III was convicted of fleeing and eluding law enforcement in May 2022.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop Brown but he fled from law enforcement at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said he drove at speeds in excess of 65 miles per hour through a residential neighborhood and failed to stop at several stop signs. He eventually fled on foot where law enforcement officers located him hiding behind a fence. Brown was subsequently arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

During sentencing, the state argued that the defendant was a danger to the community and that his actions warranted a severe punishment. Judge Jones took note of the defendant’s extensive criminal record and his lack of regard for the law.