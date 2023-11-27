Woman Shot Sunday Night In Cantonment
November 27, 2023
A woman was shot Sunday night in Cantonment.
The incident occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the area of Shepared and Lincoln streets, a few blocks west of Carver Park. The woman was reportedly in a vehicle when she was shot.
The woman was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital. An upate on her condition was not available.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation and has not released additional information.
File photo.
