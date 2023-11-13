West Florida HS Teacher Charged With Shooting Wife, Brother-in-law While In Tennessee For Wedding

A now-suspended West Florida High School English teacher is charged with shooting his wife and brother-in-law this past weekend in Tennessee.

Cody Wiggins, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and tampering with evidence. He was being held in the Williamson County, Tennessee Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee. v Police responded to the hotel after receiving a call about an active shooter. They found the two gunshot victims who were transported to local hospitals.; an update on their conditions was not provided. Local police said Wiggins had fled the area, but they found him a short distance away in a subdivision with a semi-automatic handgun.

Franklin Police haven’t said what led to the shooting However, they said Wiggins and the victims were attending a wedding in that city.

The Escambia County School District said Wiggins has been suspended from his position while the investigation continues.