Warm And Dry Today; Rain Possible Later This Week

November 7, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Areas of dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Areas of dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Veterans Day: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

