Walnut Hill VFD Honors Firefighters, Community Members During 54th Annual Fish Fry (With Photo Gallery)

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department honored members of the community and the department during their 54th annual fish fry Saturday.

Joe Witherspoon (pictured second below) was named Firefighter of the Year, an award chosen by his fellow firefighters. Gerry Steege (pictured above) was named Officer of the Year and recognized for his service to the department.

Chris and Sandy Creverling (pictured first below)received the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Community Service Award for outstanding and dedicated service to the community.

There were hundreds of $12 catfish and grilled chicken plates sold. Plates included a choice of grilled catfish, fried catfish or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread and homemade desserts. There were also drawings for door prizes throughout the event.

The Big Red Bus was also on hand for blood donations.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.