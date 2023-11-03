Walnut Hill VFD Fish Fry Is Today

November 3, 2023

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host their 54th annual fish fry on Saturday.

The fish fry will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Fire Station at 7760 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School.

Plates will be $12 each with a choice of grilled catfish, fried catfish or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread and homemade desserts. There will also be a drawing for door prizes throughout the event.

The Big Red Bus will also be on hand for blood donations.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 