Vickie A. Boyette

November 24, 2023

Vickie A. Boyette, age 66, of Atmore, AL passed away on November 12, 2023. She was born on September 13, 1957 in Eustis, FL. She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Atmore. She was a school bus driver with the Escambia County Alabama School System for eleven years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elisha Edward Gay, Jr. and Lillian Odell Gay; her grandson, Griffin Parker Boyette and her sister, Voncile Burkett.

She is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Daniel Boyette of Atmore, AL; her son, Mitchell (Amanda) Boyette of Saraland, AL; her brother, Charles Cole of Pensacola, FL; her sisters, Kim Reents of Pensacola, FL, Lydia Fleming of Pensacola, FL and Trudy
Wilson of Milton, FL and her grandchildren, Peyton Boyette and Adaline Boyette. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson- Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earl Harrison officiating. Interment will follow
in Serenity Gardens in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Donnie Macks, Terry Godwin, Deanna Macks, Brandon Stophel, Justin Morse and Brianna Pearson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 