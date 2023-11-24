Vickie A. Boyette

Vickie A. Boyette, age 66, of Atmore, AL passed away on November 12, 2023. She was born on September 13, 1957 in Eustis, FL. She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Atmore. She was a school bus driver with the Escambia County Alabama School System for eleven years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elisha Edward Gay, Jr. and Lillian Odell Gay; her grandson, Griffin Parker Boyette and her sister, Voncile Burkett.

She is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Daniel Boyette of Atmore, AL; her son, Mitchell (Amanda) Boyette of Saraland, AL; her brother, Charles Cole of Pensacola, FL; her sisters, Kim Reents of Pensacola, FL, Lydia Fleming of Pensacola, FL and Trudy

Wilson of Milton, FL and her grandchildren, Peyton Boyette and Adaline Boyette. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson- Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earl Harrison officiating. Interment will follow

in Serenity Gardens in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Donnie Macks, Terry Godwin, Deanna Macks, Brandon Stophel, Justin Morse and Brianna Pearson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.