Veterans Day Forecast Calls For A Chance of Rain
November 10, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast
Veterans Day: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Comments