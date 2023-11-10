Veterans Day Forecast Calls For A Chance of Rain

November 10, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Veterans Day: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 