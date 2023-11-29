Urban Development Center, Mayor, Push For Continued YouthFirst Century Program Funding From Children’s Trust

The Urban Development Center pushed for continued funding during a Tuesday meeting of the Escambia Children’s Trust Program Committee.

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. In reality, they have only reached 30 children in their targeted ages of 11-18. They are pushing to lower their target age group to just 5-years old.

UDC directors, and Century’s mayor, addressed the board Tuesday morning.

“If you take this program away from Century, you’re not taking away one of the programs in Century. You’re taking away the only program in Century,” Mayor Luis Gomez said.

“We need this program to remain in Century. I know that it might be out of compliance a little bit,” the mayor continued. “This program is the only educational program in the town of Century. And we actually need it to stay in Century; it would be devastating to lose this program…just please keep it there.”

“It’s disappointing when I see 11 participants, 30 participants and yet we are spending $20-$30,000 dollars a month.” Escambia School Superintendent Keith Leonard, who sits on the ECT board, said “So, I will think long and hard prior to our next board meeting on where, where I will cast my vote.”

As they push for a second year of funding, UDC has requested a $189,256.70 reimbursement despite reaching just 56 children, with less than 30 of those in the target age range. That equals $6,308 per targeted child in the 11-18 age group.

UDC’s reimbursement request from ECT included about $60,000 for personnel, $6,212 in travel, $2,692 for advertising, $37,000 for program supplies, $1,201 for field trips, $59,000 in “sub-grants to partners”, and $21,000 for professional services for 56 children, 29 of which are not in the program’s target group.

In their application to ECT, UDC acknowledged that they did not have the cash on hand to operate under a cost reimbursement model. UDC approached the Century Town Council for help in early 2023. The town has provided the Century Business Center at 150 East Pond Street as meeting space, with upgrades such as lighting and an ice machine.

The Town of Century fronted $61,925 to The Urban Development Center to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The 500 workbooks at $52.75 per workbook were to be purchased from UDC for $26,375. UDC said they would reimburse the town after they received the ECT funding, but no specific deadline was established. At least $20,000 was recently repaid to the town.

The Children’s Trust board took no action Tuesday; they will vote at an upcoming December meeting.