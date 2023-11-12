Two Flomatcon Police Cars Damaged In Chase; Suspect Arrested on Drug Chages

November 12, 2023

Two of the Flomaton Police Department’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicles  were damaged during a chase early Friday morning.

About 1 a.m. Friday, the Flomaton Police Department became involved ina a chase with a suspect reportedly fleeing from the Brewton Police Department. The chase ended after one of the Flomaton Officers was able to perform a maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle disabling it on Sydney Manning Blvd in Flomaton.

Suspect Devante Knight was ordered from the vehicle but was noncompliant with the officers. Knight was Tased and arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Inside Knights vehicle, officers repored findng 74 grams of marijuana, 42 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice), nine grams of powder cocaine, 34 Grams of methamphetamine 30 Grams of MDMA, and four grams of LSD.

Knight was charged with :

  • two counts of Felony Assault 2nd
  • Felony attempting to elude
  • Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in Amphetamine
  • 2 counts of Possession of a controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 1st
  • Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 