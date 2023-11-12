Two Flomatcon Police Cars Damaged In Chase; Suspect Arrested on Drug Chages

Two of the Flomaton Police Department’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicles were damaged during a chase early Friday morning.

About 1 a.m. Friday, the Flomaton Police Department became involved ina a chase with a suspect reportedly fleeing from the Brewton Police Department. The chase ended after one of the Flomaton Officers was able to perform a maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle disabling it on Sydney Manning Blvd in Flomaton.

Suspect Devante Knight was ordered from the vehicle but was noncompliant with the officers. Knight was Tased and arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Inside Knights vehicle, officers repored findng 74 grams of marijuana, 42 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice), nine grams of powder cocaine, 34 Grams of methamphetamine 30 Grams of MDMA, and four grams of LSD.

Knight was charged with :