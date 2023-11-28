Toddler Was In The Car As Canotnment Woman Was Shot, ECSO Says

There have been no arrests announced in the shooting of a woman who was in a car with a toddler Sunday night in, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the shooting was not random.

The incident occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the area of Sheppard and Lincoln streets, a few blocks west of Carver Park. The woman was reportedly in a parked Nissan Altima along with an adult male and a toddler.

The woman was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said investigators believe the intended target was the adult male driver of the car, not the woman or child. The ECSO said the shooting could be retaliation possibly for a shooting of three people in the same area earlier this year. Sunday night’s shooting occurred at the same residence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.