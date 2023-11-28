Toddler Was In The Car As Canotnment Woman Was Shot, ECSO Says

November 28, 2023

There have been no arrests announced in the shooting of a woman who was in a car with a toddler Sunday night in, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the shooting was not random.

The incident occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the area of Sheppard and Lincoln streets, a few blocks west of Carver Park. The woman was reportedly in a parked Nissan Altima along with an adult male and a toddler.

The woman was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said investigators believe the intended target was the adult male driver of the car, not the woman or child. The ECSO said the shooting could be retaliation possibly for a shooting of three people in the same area earlier this year. Sunday night’s shooting occurred at the same residence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 