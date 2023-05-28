Two Shot As Hundreds Gather For ‘May Day’ Event In Cantonment, ECSO Says

May 28, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot Saturday night during a community gathering known as “May Day” in Cantonment.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said both of the victims were females and were transported to the hospital in Pensacola with injuries that were not life-threatening. Both are expected to recover.

The shootings were reported about 9:10 in the area of Carver Park on Webb Street.

Peterson said no information on a suspect was provided by bystanders.

Hundreds of people had gathered Saturday night in the area of the park and in the area of Muscogee Road and Highway 29 during the “May Day” event, according to witnesses.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 