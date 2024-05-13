DeSantis Espands State Of Emergency To Include Escambia And Santa Rosa

May 13, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has expanded a state of emergency to include Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

On May 10, DeSantis issued a state of emergency declaration of emergency for several counties across north Florida following severe storms and tornadoes.

Tens of thousands in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were left without power. Trees, power lines and power poles were reported down across the area following storms early last Friday morning.

The order allows the stat to maximize resources and cooperative efforts to assist in recovery following last Friday’s severe storms and seek federal assistance.

Counties now included in the state of emergency are Baker, Columbia, Escambia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 