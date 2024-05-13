DeSantis Espands State Of Emergency To Include Escambia And Santa Rosa

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has expanded a state of emergency to include Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

On May 10, DeSantis issued a state of emergency declaration of emergency for several counties across north Florida following severe storms and tornadoes.

Tens of thousands in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were left without power. Trees, power lines and power poles were reported down across the area following storms early last Friday morning.

The order allows the stat to maximize resources and cooperative efforts to assist in recovery following last Friday’s severe storms and seek federal assistance.

Counties now included in the state of emergency are Baker, Columbia, Escambia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.