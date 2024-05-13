Escambia Schools Hope To Dismiss At Regular Time Today

Escambia County Public Schools will be dismissed at normal time Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Keith Leonard tells us that students are safely sheltered and indoors at all schools.

“We hope to dismiss as normal this afternoon,” Leonard said. “But some routes may be delayed. Student safety is at the forefront.”

If the weather is hazardous at dismissal time, bus routes will be delayed accordingly. Parents will be notified by callout.

All after school activities for Monday are canceled.

Any updates will be posted here on NorthEscambia.com.