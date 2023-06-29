Deputies Seek Information On Suspect In Carver Park Shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a shooting last month at Carver Park.

Three people were shot and wounded during a “May Day” gathering the night of May 27 at the park on Webb Street in Cantonment.

Thursday afternoon, the ECSO released these photos of an individual seen walking in the park “with an AR style rifle”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The shootings were reported in the area of Carver Park on Webb Street where a suspect opened fire into a crowd, striking the victims.

Hundreds of people had gathered that Saturday night in the area of the park and in the area of Muscogee Road and Highway 29 during the “May Day” event, according to witnesses. The ECSO said they estimated about 2,000 people were in attendance.