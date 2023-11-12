Tate Cheerleaders Win At UCA Regionsls, Earn Bids To Nationals
November 12, 2023
The Tate High Cheleading program earned several awards in the UCA National Championships competition in Mobile over the weekend.
Varsity
-traditional: 1st place and a bid to Nationals
-Game Day: 3rd place and a bid to Nationals
JV
-traditional: 1st place
-Game Day: 1st place and a bid to Nationals
Freshmen:
-Game Day: 2nd place and a bid to Nationals (in an all Jv division)
Photos for NorthEscambai.com, click to enlarge.
Comments