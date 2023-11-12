Tate Cheerleaders Win At UCA Regionsls, Earn Bids To Nationals

The Tate High Cheleading program earned several awards in the UCA National Championships competition in Mobile over the weekend.

Varsity

-traditional: 1st place and a bid to Nationals

-Game Day: 3rd place and a bid to Nationals

JV

-traditional: 1st place

-Game Day: 1st place and a bid to Nationals

Freshmen:

-Game Day: 2nd place and a bid to Nationals (in an all Jv division)

Photos for NorthEscambai.com, click to enlarge.