Speed Limit Reduced On Mobile Highway Between Nine Mile And Pine Forest

The speed limit on Mobile Highway (U.S. 90), between Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) and Pine Forest Road (State Road 297), has been permanently reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

In addition, a $7.5 million project on this section of Mobile Highway is continuing. The work includes resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage, installing a new traffic signal at Klondike Road and signal improvements at Blue Angel Parkway. The work is estimated for completion in early 2024.