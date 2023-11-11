Some Clouds For Sunday, Rain Chanc Chance Returns Monday
November 11, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecas:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 55. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
