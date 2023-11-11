Some Clouds For Sunday, Rain Chanc Chance Returns Monday

November 11, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecas:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 55. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

