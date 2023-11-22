Search Underway For ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Escambia County Homicide Suspect

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meadson Road in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old female was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, 36-year-old Darryl Walker is believed to have shot his wife and then fled the scene. He fled in a black 2020 Hyundai Veloster with Florida tag #BG10PN. He is wanted for homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620, or 911.