Pensacola Police Officer Cleared In Fatal Cantonment Shooting Last June

The shooting of a man in Cantonment last June by a Pensacola Police officer has been ruled justified and no charges will be filed, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It happened on Durant Lane near South Highway 97, just north of West Kingsfield Road on June 28 after a PPD officer learned a vehicle involved in a hit and run was in the area.

The officer confronted Charles Vincent Todd Jr. and an altercation followed. Investigators said Todd snatched the officer’s Taser from its holster, and aimed it at the officer’s face before trying to grab the officer’s gun. from its holster. The officer was forced to fire his weapon, shooting and killing Todd.

A mutual-aid agreement is in place between the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and PPD to cross jurisdictions when needed.

PPD has not named the officer as they continue an internal investigation.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.