Pensacola Police Officer Cleared In Fatal Cantonment Shooting Last June

November 5, 2023

The shooting of a man in Cantonment last June by a Pensacola Police officer has been ruled justified and no charges will be filed, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It happened on Durant Lane near South Highway 97, just north of West Kingsfield Road on June 28 after a PPD officer learned a vehicle involved in a hit and run was in the area.

The officer confronted Charles Vincent Todd Jr. and an altercation followed. Investigators said Todd snatched the officer’s Taser from its holster, and aimed it at the officer’s face before trying to grab the officer’s gun. from its holster. The officer was forced to fire his weapon, shooting and killing Todd.

A mutual-aid agreement is in place between the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and PPD to cross jurisdictions when needed.

PPD has not named the officer as they continue an internal investigation.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 