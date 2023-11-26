Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Tryouts Coming Up In December
November 26, 2023
Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will host a tryout on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 16 for individuals looking for a challenging, rewarding and exciting job with a starting pay of $18.35/hour.
The tryout will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center, located at 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 72. Applicants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early and to bring all relevant certifications to the tryout event.
Position requirements for employment include the following:
- Able to swim 600 yards in a pool in 10 minutes or less
- Able to run 1.5 miles on a track in 12 minutes or less
- Be at least 16 years old
- Possess a valid driver’s license
Attending and passing a tryout is required to be considered for employment. If you pass the physical tests in the allotted time and meet all of the other requirements, you will be scheduled for an interview. If selected to be hired, you will receive paid training. Training includes but is not limited to, successfully passing 80 hours of open water training and emergency medical training.
For more information, please email lifeguards@myescambia.com or call Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood at 850-554-4302.
