Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Tryouts Coming Up In December

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will host a tryout on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 16 for individuals looking for a challenging, rewarding and exciting job with a starting pay of $18.35/hour.

The tryout will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center, located at 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 72. Applicants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early and to bring all relevant certifications to the tryout event.