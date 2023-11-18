Mildred Hadley Drew

November 18, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my life partner and the love of my life.

Mildred Hadley Drew, age 85, of Pensacola, FL passed away on November 13th, 2023, at 5:35 pm, peacefully at home. She was born on March 25, 1938, in McCullough, AL to Robert Lee Hadley and Adelia Weaver Hadley. Mildred was a member of Innerarity Point Baptist church. She worked at Monsanto and retired from there at age 55.

Mildred met the love of her life, Wilburn Cleo Drew, at a square dance in Atmore. She danced her way into his heart and they enjoyed 67 wonderful years of happiness together. She took pride in her children and grandson.
Mildred enjoyed life and loved her family with all her heart. She never met a stranger and was quick to offer a kind word, a compliment, or encouragement. She was extremely generous and warm-hearted and had a nickname for everyone she met. She loved to sing, and play the piano, and knew more about pop music than most teenagers.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her sons, Byron Keith Drew and Michael Cleo Drew, her brothers, Robert and Roger Hadley, and sisters Helen Boone, and Betty Allison.
She is survived by her husband, Wilburn Cleo Drew, her son Barry Kirk Drew (Kymberley) and daughter Tonia Anderson (Rex) her grandson Barry Kirk Drew Jr. (Jessica), and great-grandchildren Easton and Havanah Drew. Her brother Rex Hadley, sisters Syble Montgomery, Pat De Armond, and Peggy McGhee.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Lottie New Home Cemetery in Lottie Alabama with Dr. Joe McClellan officiating.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, Florida is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 