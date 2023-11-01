Miami Woman Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Century Prison

A Miami woman has been charged with smuggling drugs into the Century Correctional Institution.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year old Maria Delosangeles Maceo used a false name and smuggled both marijuana and cocaine into the facility and tried to pass them to an inmate during a visit. The exchange failed, and she was caught by FDC staff, the ECSO said. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $55,000.