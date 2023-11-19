Justin Lynn Kent

Justin Lynn Kent, age 20, was welcomed in the arms of our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. He was born in Pensacola, FL on January 12, 2003, to his parents, Edwin M. and Julie C. Kent.

Growing up, Justin was a multicultural child who loved life in Costa Rica, Guatemala, England, and Czech Republic. He attended kindergarten at Molino Park Elementary school. Then homeschooled in 1st and 2nd grade through the Florida Virtual Program while his family lived in Costa Rica and Guatemala. Justin attended part of his 3rd grade year back at Molino Park Elementary, as his family prepared to move to England. He spent 4th through 9th grade years in Reigate, England at Sandcross Primary School, and Reigate School. Justin moved to the Czech Republic and completed 10-12 grade at the Christian International School of Prague where he graduated June 12, 2021.

After graduating high school, Justin moved back to Pensacola, FL and enrolled at Pensacola State College in June of 2021. Justin worked as a Ninja Coach at Ninja Trix and at Academy Outdoors. He loved investing in young children, so coaching kids at Ninja Trix was a perfect fit, and the kids adored him. Justin also volunteered during the summers at Camp Okaloosa, a camp for kids, and youth run by the Okaloosa Baptist Association.

He strived to help others see the best in themselves and to grow. Justin had an infectious personality and smile. He connected so well with others and people connected with him.

Due to his multicultural life, his church families were Upward Church, Hillcrest Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill, Highland Baptist Church (FL), Reigate Baptist Church (England), Heart Prague (Czech Republic), and Upward Church.

Justin is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lynnwood M. Kent; and his maternal grandparents, Jimmy B. and Virginia S. Cato.

He is survived by his father, Edwin M. Kent; mother, Julie C. Kent; sister, Meagan B. (Philip) Camarda and nieces, Kathlynn and Michaela; grandmother, Margaret Kent; aunt, Jessica (Bobby) Washington and cousins, Bobby and Mydis Washington; aunt, Jennifer (Brian) Lucas and cousins, Kobi and Kyler Lucas.

Special Acknowledgements: To God for the Twenty special years that he gifted us with Justin here on earth.

Justin’s service will be held on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church, 6240 Highway 95 A, Molino, FL. The family invites friends to join them at 1:00 p.m. for the visitation and the service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Okaloosa Baptist Associations Camp Okaloosa, at 102 Edney Avenue E, Crestview, FL 32539, in memory of Justin Kent.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Jeremiah 29:11

“I might be broken but my pieces make a bigger picture.”

Justin Kent