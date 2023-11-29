High Speed Chase Ends With Crash, Arrest On University Parkway

November 29, 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol said a high speed chase ended with a crash and arrest on University Parkway.

Patrick Colbie Koehler, 27, was charged with fleeing and eluding, habitual traffic offender, felony marijuana possession, methamphetamine possession, resisting without violence, and DUI. He also has a felony warrant out of Escambia County Alabama.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office chased Koehler westbound on I-10 just before midnight Monday, and FHP joined the pursuit. After traveling about 4.5 miles, a trooper performed a successful PIT maneuver on University Parkway near Davis Highway.

Koehler’s LandRover traveled over a raised median and was disabled, and he fled on foot. Troopers said was taken into custody after falling to the ground due to exhaustion.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $52,000

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 