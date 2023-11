High School Playoff Scoreboard

Here are Friday night playoff scores from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Region 1-1R

Region 1-3S

Escambia – 15, Pine Forest – 7

Region 1-2S

Penacola  Chatolic 41, Suwannee 6

ALABAMA

Anniston 16, T.R. Miller 20

Flomaton 34, Wellington 0

W.S. Neal 36, Randolph County 48