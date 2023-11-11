Gomez Sworn In As Century Mayor During Veterans Day Saturday Meeting

November 11, 2023

The Century Town Council held a special meeting Saturday morning, Veterans Day, to swear in a new mayor and council member.

Luis Gomez, Jr. was elected as the only candidate to qualify for the office of mayor in a special election and Henry Cunningham was elected for town council without opposition.

The special election was triggered by the resignation of Mayor Ben Boutwell and Gomez’s interim appointment to the seat.

The swearing in was held on the holiday under timeframes specified in the town’s charter.

Cunningham did not attend Saturday’s meeting, having previously announced that he would be out of town. A quorum of council members was not present for the meeting, but it was held regardlesss.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. (left) and Henry Cunningham. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 