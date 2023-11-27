FWC Law Enforcement Report: Derelict Vessel, Dumped Deer

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Senior Officer Lewis concluded the investigation of a derelict vessel. The derelict vessel’s owner/responsible party resided out of state so a warrant for their arrest was issued for the violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Hahr located a baited site in the Blackwater Wildlife Management Area. He observed a truck arrive at the site and drop off a hunter and leave. Officer Hahr found the subject hunting the baited area a short time later. He was charged with hunting over bait in a WMA.

Senior Officer Lewis received a complaint about a deer that was dumped on a roadway. The officer was able to locate a subject who admitted to harvesting and dumping the deer. The officer cited the individual for the violation.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.