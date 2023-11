Flomaton Christmas Parade Postponed A Week Due To Weather Concerns

The Town of Flomaton Christmas Parade has been postponed a week to Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. due to concerns about this Saturday’s weather.

There is currently a 70% chance of rain for this Saturday.

Pictured: The 2022 Flomaton Christmas Parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.