FHP Seeks Info After Molino Motorcyclist Killed In Beulah Hit and Run

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for clues after a hit and run driver after a 20-year old motorcyclist from Molino was killed in a hit and run Wednesday night in Beulah.

The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on West Nine Mile Road and Allegheny Avenue. Troopers said an unknown type of passenger vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash. The Molino man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The hit and run vehicle may have both ride side windows shattered and may be grey or silver, troopers said.

Anyonew with information is asked to call *FHP (*347), Crime Stoppers, or 911.