Falling Back This Weekend: Why Not Keep Daylight Saving Time Year Round In Florida?

Why are we still falling back and off Daylight Savings Time?

During their 2018 session, the Florida Legislature passed a bill to keep daylight saving time year round that was signed into law by then-governor Rick Scott. But the change ultimately required Congressional approval, which has not happened yet.

Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight saving time permanent across the entire country.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. Many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country, according to Rubio.

“The practice of changing our clocks has outlived its purpose. Yet, we continue to fall back and spring forward. My Sunshine Protection Act would end this biannual and confusing practice. It is time to Lock the Clock.”, “Rubio said.

Alabamians have overwhelmingly expressed their support for the Sunshine Protection Act, and I promised them I’d continue pushing to do away with the outdated practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year. It’s time for America to move forward and stop falling back. Congress should listen to the people and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.” , Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville said.

“Permanent daylight saving means more time in the sunshine and that’s something everybody should support. Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary. I’m proud to be leading this bipartisan legislation with Senator Rubio that makes a much-needed change and benefits so many in Florida and across the nation. When I was governor of Florida, I was proud to sign this bill into law on the state level, and I will continue this effort in Congress. We need to get it all the way over the finish line this time. It’s time for Congress to act and pass this good bill today.” , Sen. Rick Scott said.