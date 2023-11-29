Escambia Names 10 Teacher of the Year Finalists
Escambia County Public Schools has announced the Top 10 Teachers of the Year nominees. Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Candice Blackburn — Molino Park Elementary School
- Juanita Bordelon — Booker T Washington High School
- Priteyja Olige Brannon — C.A. Weis Elementary School
- Tammy Jo Dublin –Hope Horizon
- Mark Goolsby — Ferry Pass Elementary School
- Jessica Lenhart — Brown Barge Middle School
- Cassi Mcgee — Pine Meadow Elementary School
- Angela Rose — Ransom Middle School
- Jennifer Smith — Kingsfield Elementary School
- Rionna Wages — Lipscomb Elementary School
