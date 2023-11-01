Escambia (Ala.) School Board Member, Newspaper Publisher Indicted On New Felony Ethics Charges

Escambia County (Alabama) School Board member and newspaper publisher Sherry Ann Digmon, 72, of Atmore was arrested Wednesday on additional charges.

She was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of ethics violations for use of office for personal gain.

The latest indictment alleges she used her position as a school board member to solicit ads for Atmore Magazine, in which she is the incorporator and holds a financial interest.

Count two of the indictment alleges that she solicited payment for advertising from a subordinate, Then-Superintendent John Knott and/or CFO Julie Madden for advertising in Atmore Magazine.

She was released from jail Wednesday on a $100,000 bond. The new charges are Class B felonies with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a top fine of $30,000.

Digmon, who is publisher of The Atmore News weekly newspaper and her reporter, Don Fletcher were arrested last week on charges of revealing grand jury secrets.