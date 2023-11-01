Escambia (Ala.) School Board Member, Newspaper Publisher Indicted On New Felony Ethics Charges

November 1, 2023

Escambia County (Alabama) School Board member and newspaper publisher Sherry Ann Digmon, 72, of Atmore was arrested Wednesday on additional charges.

She was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of ethics violations for use of office for personal gain.

The latest indictment alleges she used her position as a school board member to solicit ads for Atmore Magazine, in which she is the incorporator and holds a financial interest.

Count two of the indictment alleges that she solicited payment for advertising from a subordinate, Then-Superintendent John Knott and/or CFO Julie Madden for advertising in Atmore Magazine.

She was released from jail Wednesday on a $100,000 bond. The new charges are Class B felonies with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a top fine of $30,000.

Digmon, who is publisher of The Atmore News weekly newspaper and her reporter, Don Fletcher were arrested last week on charges of revealing grand jury secrets.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, General 

 