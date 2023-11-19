Eight Injured In I-10 At Pine Forest Road Pileup Crash
November 19, 2023
Eight people were injured in a seven-vehicle pileup about 4:30 Saturday afternoon on I-10 at Pine Forest Road.
“A white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck pulling a heavy duty trailer, loaded with a mini steam roller and a small excavator collided with several vehicles prior to coming to a stop,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Two of the injured were airlifted by medical helicopters.
I-10 eastbound was closed down for about two hours due to the crash.
Comments
One Response to “Eight Injured In I-10 At Pine Forest Road Pileup Crash”
This two-mile stretch must be addressed. there have been wrecks every day this week, (One fatal) it must be six Laned ASAP.