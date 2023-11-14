ECUA Board Elects Chair, Vice Chair For Upcoming Year

November 14, 2023

The ECUA held its 2023-2024 organizational board meeting for Tuesday Officers were unanimously elected among the members to fill the positions of board chairman and vice-chair. Lois Benson, District Two, was re-elected to serve as Board Chair and Kevin Stephens, District 5 was re-elected to the vice-chairmanship. Also, by unanimous vote, Vicki Campbell, District One, was reelected to the chairmanship of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) and Larry Williams, Sr., was reelected to serve as the CAC Vice-Chair.

The Board then appointed the following citizens to serve on the CAC:

  • Ronald Rivera – District One
  • Dean Kirschner – District Two
  • Louis Brown, III – District Three
  • Larry Walker, Ph.D. – District Four
  • David Gaines – District Five
  • Imelda Cromartie – At Large
  • Louise Ritz – At Large

