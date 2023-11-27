Drivers Found The Lowest Thanksgiving Gas Prices In Three Years, AAA Says

Florida gas prices inched lower last week, even as millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving. AAA forecasted nearly 2.8 million Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday weekend. While this year’s actual traveler totals will not be released until next year’s holiday report, Thanksgiving gas prices were officially the lowest in three years.

Florida gas prices are on the verge of falling below $3 a gallon for the first time since December 2022. Sunday’s state average was $3.01 per gallon. That’s 3 cents less than last week, 31 cents less than a month ago, and 84 cents less than this year’s high of $3.85/g – recorded in August.

The average per gallon on Sunday in Escambia County was $2.84 and as lowas $2.66 on Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia prices were as low as $2.69 at a Tom Thum in the 300 block of South Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike.”