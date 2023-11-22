County Animal Welfare Officer Rescues Duck With Arrow Stuck In Its Wing

For Escambia County Animal Welfare officers, “all in a day’s work” may include tracking down and rescuing an injured duck with an arrow stuck in its wing.

That’s exactly what happened on Nov. 16, when Lead Animal Welfare Officer Merideth Roberson responded to a call about a Muscovy Duck that had been hit by an arrow. The injured duck was spotted by several concerned residents in the Wildwood Lakes neighborhood, but she kept her distance from anyone trying to rescue her.

Although the arrow appeared to be a toy arrow without a sharp tip, Sgt. Roberson said nearby residents were still concerned for the safety of the duck, along with the safety of other ducks that inhabit the lakes and canals in the neighborhood. Sgt. Roberson was also worried about the duck, which appeared to be less than a year old and was unable to fly due to the injury.

“There were multiple residents who stopped me, and they were concerned that it was injured,” Sgt. Roberson said. “They were just concerned about the duck and the safety of the other animals that were there.”

After several unsuccessful attempts to catch the elusive duck, a nearby resident let Sgt. Roberson borrow a canoe to assist with the rescue effort. She was finally able to catch the duck, using one arm to hold it while paddling back to shore with her other arm.

Escambia County Animal Welfare transported the duck to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, where she received appropriate veterinary care including radiographs and an exam. The duck is expected to make a full recovery, and she will be transported to a partner agency for adoption once recovered.

Sgt. Roberson said rescues like this are the most fulfilling part of the job since they involve helping animals in need – but it was also rewarding for her personally after working so hard to catch the duck and bring it to safety.

“I was very ecstatic that I was able to catch it,” Sgt. Roberson said. “I like a challenge, and I don’t like to be defeated in those challenges, so when I was able to catch it, I was pretty happy for myself – but mostly for the duck. I think the most rewarding part is just the satisfaction that the animal is going to get the help they need.”

Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson said this story is just one of many examples demonstrating how much his team cares about animals’ well-being, whether it’s someone’s pet or an undomesticated animal.

“Regardless of the nature of the call, the safety and well-being of animals in our community is always our top priority,” Robinson said. “I appreciate Sgt. Roberson going above and beyond to rescue this duck and bring it to safety, and I’d also like to thank the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for their continued partnership and dedication to animal welfare.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.