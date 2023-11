Century Correctonal Inmate Assaults Officer, FDC Says



A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently with a broom, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Norris Hudson assaulted an officer assaulted by pushing their arms. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Eddie was serving a five-year sentence out of Lee County for murder during forgrand thef and burglary