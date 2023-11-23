Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For Over 1,600 People (With Photo Gallery)

Over 1,600 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Wednesday, the club distributed everything for a turkey meal to 324 families in the North Escambia area. The recipients were chosen with the help of local school guidance counselors who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday at St. Luke United Methodist Church to help package the meals for delivery.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



