Cantonment Rotary Distributes 1,000 Water Safety Books To Kindergarten Students

The Cantonment Rotary Club distributed the water safety book “Josh the Otter” to about 1,000 kindergarten students in District 5 plus Ensley Elementary School. Coloring books were distributed with each book.

The book teaches the children about water safety when swimming.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.