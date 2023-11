Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School has named their October Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Nevaeh Carnley and Emma Smithey

1st Grade: Cole Lashley (not pictured) and Bradley Linton

2nd Grade: Brynlee McGaha and Hakeem Johnson

3rd Grade: Kolin Rogers and Ezra Hall

4th Grade: Jaxon Sparks and Lilly Harper Jacobson

5th Grade: Patton Amos and Gracie Levins

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.