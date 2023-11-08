Business As Usual: Century Council Does Not Discuss State Senator’s Suggestion Of Unincorportation Or County Takeover



In the first town council meeting since a state senator publicly floated the idea of unincorporating the Town of Century due to their finances, the town council did not directly discuss the issue Tuesday night and went about business as usual.

Sen. Doug Broxson’s comments came during a meeting last month of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation — Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman — in Pensacola. Gomez had addressed the delegation, thanking them for millions in state funding that has gone to projects in Century, including a bridge replacement, wastewater treatment plant repairs and repairs to a failed water well serving the state prison.

I’ve been dealing with Century for 14 years,” Broxson told Gomez. “I know you’ve had tremendous challenges there. Your tax base is very low, and your needs are very great. I can tell you this delegation has doubled down on trying to help Century.”

Broxson is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In 2019, a grand jury found the town was in a “state of financial emergency” and failed to prepare and approve budgets that were “realistic or financially solvent.”

“We are praying for you, we know you have a big challenge, we want you to do well,” Broxson continued. “But we know you are in tough circumstances. I would hope that at some point if things continue where it’s a challenge to meet your budget, that you would consider de-chartering Century so you could come under the umbrella of Escambia County and let them take their resources and help you with some of your major problems. I’ve watched it, “I know you’ve tried, but we really need a bigger hand to help you get to where you need to be.

Tuesday night, the Century Council held no direct discussion on any potential unincorporation or future finances.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.