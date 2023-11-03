Blue Angels Homecoming Weekend Continues (with Photo Gallery)

Tens of thousands of people attended the first day of the Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow Friday and at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Day two is Saturday.Both the Main Gate, at the south end of Navy Blvd., and the West Gate, at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway, will open at 8 a.m. The airshow is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. The day-long series of events is scheduled to include performances by the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels; the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team; the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demonstration Team; Brian Correll Air Shows; Adam Baker Airshows; RAD Aerosports; the Stearman Flight Team; and the Third Strike WingWalkers. Additionally, the Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled for appearances at the airshow.

Make sure you have your ID and observe traffic regulations when approaching the air station Individuals visiting Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s areas of public interest should observe all local traffic regulations. Parking along the side of roads entering the installation is prohibited.

No weapons, outside food or drink, bikes, roller blades, scooters, pets, drones, coolers or backpacks (besides small purses or diaper bags) are permitted.

No weapons, such as firearms and knives, are allowed on Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. This includes weapons carried by individuals with a concealed weapons permit.

Themed 50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation, the 2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow is designed to honor and recognize the significant contributions women have made to naval aviation since the enactment of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which removed restrictions previously prohibiting women from serving in combat-related roles and ultimately opened the door for women to pursue careers as Naval Aviators. The first class of female Naval Aviators began training in 1973 at NAS Pensacola. The 2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is one of Pensacola’s largest events, attracting more than 220,000 spectators during the two-day event.

Pictured:The B lue Angels Homecoming Airshow on Friday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.







