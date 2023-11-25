Bid On Your Favorite Tree In The WSRE Festival Of Trees (With Photo Gallery)

WSRE Festival of Trees is going on at the the Museum of Commerce in downtown Pensacola through Sunday. Holiday trees and wreaths, decorated by local designers, will be on display and available for sale and online auction bidding in support of the WSRE-TV Foundation. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Auction bidding is taking place in an online shop at wsre.org. Purchased items can be picked up at the Museum of Commerce on Sunday, Nov. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and tree delivery will be available for a fee.

The 2023 Festival of Tree supports WSRE’s public television programming and educational services.

Photos for NorthEscabambia.com, click to enlarge.