Beulah Academy Collects 245 Canned Items In Food Drive

The Beulah Academy PTSA collected 245 canned food items during their recent food drive to fight hunger in the community.

With 99 cans, eighth graders brought in the most cans of food.  Seventh grade collected 57 cans, while sixth graders collected 89 cams.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.