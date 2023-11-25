‘Armed and Dangerous’ Escambia County Homicide Suspect Arrested

November 25, 2023

An Escambia County homicide suspect described as “armed and dangerous” is no longer on the run.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 36-year Darryl Jerome Walker has been arrested for homicide.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meadson Road in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old female, later identified as Walker’s wife, was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

Walker is believed to have shot his wife and then fled the scene.

