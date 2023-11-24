Alene Godwin Kelly

November 24, 2023

Mrs. Alene Godwin Kelly, age 80, passed away, Monday, November 20, 2023 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born on August 7, 1943 in Bay Minette, Alabama, preceding her in death, her parents Houston Marion and Lois Jones Godwin, along with 3 brothers Jesse Marion Godwin, Sonny Godwin and Stanley Godwin.

She had a passion for quilting and sewing making many different things throughout the years. Crocheting and baking cakes was also a favorite past time. She also enjoyed spending time with family.

Mrs. Godwin is survived by her husband, Curtis J Kelly of Atmore, Alabama; 2 sons, Alan Kelly of Pensacola, Florida and Chris Kelly (Victoria) of Canoe, Alabama; daughter, Janet James of Atmore, Alabama; brother, Billy Joe Godwin of Miami, Florida; 4 sisters, Bonnie Mae Wright of Bay Minette, Alabama, Hilda Godwin of Perdido, Alabama, Marie Tuberville, of Perdido, Alabama, and Betty Matthews of Bay Minette, Alabama; 6 grandchildren Derrek Gibson, Tori Gibson, Trinity Gibson, Daylin Gibson, Grace Kelly and Gabe Kelly; 3 great grandchildren, Charity, Lilly and Maggie.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 27, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements

